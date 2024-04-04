Q3 2025 Earnings Estimate for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) Issued By Zacks Research

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR – Free Report) (NYSE:QSR) – Analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 2nd. Zacks Research analyst M. Kaushik now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.54 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.53. The consensus estimate for Restaurant Brands International’s current full-year earnings is $6.41 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s Q1 2026 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.64 EPS.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from C$81.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

Shares of QSR stock opened at C$103.79 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$105.79 and a 200 day moving average price of C$99.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$32.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.92. Restaurant Brands International has a 52-week low of C$84.73 and a 52-week high of C$112.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 305.98, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.99 by C$0.03. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 38.19% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of C$2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.44 billion.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jonathan Domanko sold 1,320 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$104.02, for a total value of C$137,306.40. In related news, Director Naira Saeed sold 1,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$108.81, for a total transaction of C$174,857.67. Also, Director Jonathan Domanko sold 1,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$104.02, for a total value of C$137,306.40. In the last three months, insiders have sold 154,525 shares of company stock worth $12,100,550. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a $0.779 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.33%.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

