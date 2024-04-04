Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Dutch Bros Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:BROS)

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush dropped their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Dutch Bros in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.02. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dutch Bros’ current full-year earnings is $0.26 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Dutch Bros’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 0.18% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. The firm had revenue of $254.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.80 million.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Dutch Bros Stock Performance

Shares of BROS opened at $32.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.49. Dutch Bros has a twelve month low of $22.67 and a twelve month high of $36.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,090.33 and a beta of 2.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dutch Bros

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dutch Bros by 61.4% during the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Dutch Bros by 87.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Dutch Bros during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 1,610.7% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period. 85.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 404,950 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $11,362,897.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,378,683 shares in the company, valued at $38,685,844.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Tsg7 A. Management Llc sold 8,000,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $231,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,907,188 shares of company stock worth $561,438,392. Insiders own 49.70% of the company's stock.

About Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

