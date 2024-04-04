Analysts Set Expectations for FibroGen, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:FGEN)

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Free Report) – William Blair issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for FibroGen in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 3rd. William Blair analyst A. Hsieh forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for FibroGen’s current full-year earnings is ($1.09) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for FibroGen’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

NASDAQ:FGEN opened at $1.47 on Thursday. FibroGen has a 12-month low of $0.33 and a 12-month high of $20.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.15.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $27.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.00 million.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 45.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 5.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 1.9% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 76,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 231.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Thane Wettig acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.91 per share, with a total value of $95,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 470,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,039.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidates are Pamrevlumab, a human monoclonal antibody targeting connective tissue growth factor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of locally advanced pancreatic cancer; and Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase activity, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in China, Europe, Japan, and other countries, as well as in Phase III clinical development for anemia related with myelodysplastic syndromes.

