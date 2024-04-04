Zacks Research Weighs in on Kohl’s Co.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:KSS)

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Kohl’s in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 2nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.06. The consensus estimate for Kohl’s’ current full-year earnings is $2.32 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Kohl’s’ Q1 2026 earnings at $0.06 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Get Kohl's alerts:

KSS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Kohl’s from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Kohl’s from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

Kohl’s Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:KSS opened at $26.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Kohl’s has a 12-month low of $17.68 and a 12-month high of $29.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.94.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.49) earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kohl’s

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KSS. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Kohl’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the first quarter worth $27,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in Kohl’s by 81.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Kohl’s by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.18%.

About Kohl’s

(Get Free Report)

Kohl's Corporation operates as a omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.