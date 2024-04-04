Q1 2025 Earnings Forecast for Planet Labs PBC Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:PL)

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Free Report) – Wedbush upped their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Planet Labs PBC in a report issued on Monday, April 1st. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.11) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.12). The consensus estimate for Planet Labs PBC’s current full-year earnings is ($0.46) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Planet Labs PBC’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.34) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on PL. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Planet Labs PBC from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Planet Labs PBC from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Craig Hallum cut Planet Labs PBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.21.

Shares of Planet Labs PBC stock opened at $2.13 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.33. Planet Labs PBC has a 12 month low of $1.99 and a 12 month high of $5.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PL. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Navalign LLC bought a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 41.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, variables, hyperspectral, analytic feeds, and platform, as well as planet professional services including launch program, architectural workshop, planet training, integration and data services, and quick start services; and technical support services, which includes planet help center, developer resource center, and planet community and university.

