Analysts Offer Predictions for Reed’s, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:REED)

Reed’s, Inc. (NYSE:REED – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Reed’s in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 3rd. Roth Capital analyst S. Mcgowan anticipates that the company will earn ($0.23) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Reed’s’ current full-year earnings is ($1.45) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Reed’s’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.57) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Reed’s in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of Reed’s stock opened at $1.61 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.18. Reed’s has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $3.75.

Reed's, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of natural beverages in the United States. The company offers Reed's craft ginger beer; Reed's real ginger ales; Reed's Mules; Reed's Hard Ginger Ale; Reed's ready to drink products; and Virgil's handcrafted sodas.

