Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Shares Sold by Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,046 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $2,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KIM. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 26,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 8,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 143,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 20,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kimco Realty Stock Performance

Shares of KIM opened at $18.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 5.05. The stock has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.30. Kimco Realty Corp has a one year low of $16.34 and a one year high of $22.83.

Kimco Realty Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.12%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 8,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $172,643.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 203,534 shares in the company, valued at $3,952,630.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kimco Realty Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

