53,741 Shares in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Purchased by Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 53,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,069,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 2,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Henry Schein in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Henry Schein in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Henry Schein

In related news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 2,907 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $216,193.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 209,562 shares in the company, valued at $15,585,125.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Henry Schein news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total transaction of $477,620.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,430,462.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 2,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $216,193.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 209,562 shares in the company, valued at $15,585,125.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Henry Schein Stock Performance

Shares of Henry Schein stock opened at $73.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.01 and a 12 month high of $85.75.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 3.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HSIC. Barrington Research increased their price target on Henry Schein from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Henry Schein from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Henry Schein has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.09.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

