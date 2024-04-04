Venturi Wealth Management LLC Buys 41,159 Shares of Harbor International Compounders ETF (NYSEARCA:OSEA)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Harbor International Compounders ETF (NYSEARCA:OSEA – Free Report) by 34.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,159 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Harbor International Compounders ETF worth $4,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harbor International Compounders ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $358,000.

Harbor International Compounders ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Harbor International Compounders ETF stock opened at $27.23 on Thursday. Harbor International Compounders ETF has a one year low of $22.10 and a one year high of $28.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.93 and its 200 day moving average is $25.22.

About Harbor International Compounders ETF

The Harbor International Compounders ETF (OSEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects international companies with sustainable growth based on positive fundamentals and ESG criteria. The fund targets compounders and excludes US firms in aim for long-term capital appreciation.

