Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Reduces Holdings in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lessened its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,078 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CWST. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 238,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,865,000 after purchasing an additional 16,077 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 9,202 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $453,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

CWST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.71.

In other news, President Edmond Coletta sold 8,271 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total value of $746,871.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 168,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,220,606.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Casella sold 1,673 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.13, for a total value of $157,479.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,189 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,312,340.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,238 shares of company stock worth $1,026,395. 4.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CWST opened at $94.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 209.52, a P/E/G ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.89. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.97 and a twelve month high of $100.29.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $359.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Casella Waste Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

