Venturi Wealth Management LLC Purchases 230,314 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 12,322.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,183 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230,314 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for 1.0% of Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Venturi Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $13,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VGSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 16.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,270,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,241,196,000 after buying an additional 7,909,057 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,907,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,416,000 after acquiring an additional 5,538,792 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 27.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,535,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632,760 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2,152.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,541,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 121.8% during the first quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 2,512,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,215 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $57.84 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $57.33 and a one year high of $58.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2019 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

