Venturi Wealth Management LLC Acquires 696 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $11,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXQ Capital LP raised its position in Texas Instruments by 64.3% in the third quarter. AXQ Capital LP now owns 4,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 42,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,182,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 39.9% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 8,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 121.6% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 36,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,096,000 after purchasing an additional 20,259 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total transaction of $278,778.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,126.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $166.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.89.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TXN

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Texas Instruments stock opened at $170.34 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $166.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $139.48 and a 12-month high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 39.96%. The business’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.65%.

About Texas Instruments

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.