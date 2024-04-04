Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Sells 71 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC trimmed its stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 129,207.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,117,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,721,766,000 after acquiring an additional 12,108,062 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,350,810 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,067,264,000 after buying an additional 110,877 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 7.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,605,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $378,288,000 after buying an additional 177,299 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 4.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,411,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $263,917,000 after acquiring an additional 108,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 2.7% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,371,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $344,257,000 after acquiring an additional 62,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Up 0.3 %

Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $193.60 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $178.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.41. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $131.29 and a 1-year high of $195.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.33. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 19.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Reinsurance Group of America

In other news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,588 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.83, for a total transaction of $272,866.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,625 shares in the company, valued at $2,341,183.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 2,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total value of $542,422.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,061,521.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.83, for a total value of $272,866.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,625 shares in the company, valued at $2,341,183.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,462 shares of company stock worth $1,162,239. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $171.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.73.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RGA

About Reinsurance Group of America

(Free Report)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.