Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Buys Shares of 12,162 Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VONV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 1.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,162,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 387.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VONV opened at $77.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.28 and its 200 day moving average is $70.97. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 52-week low of $62.92 and a 52-week high of $78.81.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

