SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) Stock Position Increased by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.70% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF worth $5,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EWX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Mariner LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 24,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 6,174 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 110,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,283,000 after purchasing an additional 40,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 8,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter.

EWX stock opened at $56.69 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a 52 week low of $49.77 and a 52 week high of $57.01. The company has a market capitalization of $839.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.76.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

