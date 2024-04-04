Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Takes $745,000 Position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 84,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MLCO. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. 39.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on MLCO. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.60 target price on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.78.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Stock Up 3.0 %

Melco Resorts & Entertainment stock opened at $7.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.20. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 52 week low of $6.61 and a 52 week high of $14.45.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 224.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

