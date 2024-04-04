Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Sells 361 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lessened its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,943 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its stake in General Electric by 968.4% during the 4th quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 90.2% during the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in General Electric by 808.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on GE shares. Barclays cut their target price on General Electric from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on General Electric from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on General Electric from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on General Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.79.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $145.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.29. General Electric has a 1 year low of $93.47 and a 1 year high of $180.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.01.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.88%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $1,843,615.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,552,351.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $1,843,615.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,552,351.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,153,863.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

