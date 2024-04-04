Avalanche Price Tops $47.78 on Major Exchanges (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. During the last week, Avalanche has traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for about $47.78 or 0.00070971 BTC on major exchanges. Avalanche has a total market cap of $18.05 billion and $499.08 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00026800 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00010349 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00016734 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00004184 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001382 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00006403 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 436,428,599 coins and its circulating supply is 377,738,959 coins. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

