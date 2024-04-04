Katana Capital Limited Plans Interim Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:KAT)

Katana Capital Limited (ASX:KAT – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, April 4th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.005 per share on Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th.

Katana Capital Price Performance

Get Katana Capital alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Katana Capital news, insider Dalton Gooding 98,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. Company insiders own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

Katana Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Katana Capital Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia. Katana Capital Limited was founded on September 19, 2005 and is based in Perth, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Katana Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Katana Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.