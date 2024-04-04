Katana Capital Limited Plans Interim Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:KAT)

Katana Capital Limited (ASX:KAT – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, April 4th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.005 per share on Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th.
In other Katana Capital news, insider Dalton Gooding 98,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. Company insiders own 58.81% of the company’s stock.
