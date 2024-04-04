SALT (SALT) Price Hits $0.0177 on Exchanges

SALT (SALT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. During the last week, SALT has traded down 5.9% against the dollar. One SALT token can now be bought for approximately $0.0177 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SALT has a market capitalization of $2.13 million and $13,738.03 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00007636 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00014602 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00022308 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001683 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,697.69 or 0.99070162 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00012588 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000083 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.50 or 0.00132938 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000068 BTC.

About SALT

SALT is a token. It launched on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com.

Buying and Selling SALT

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.01755389 USD and is down -6.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $11,422.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

