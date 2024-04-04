Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.80.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group started coverage on Radian Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.
RDN opened at $32.74 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.02. Radian Group has a 1 year low of $21.67 and a 1 year high of $33.69.
Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. Radian Group had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 48.51%. The firm had revenue of $328.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Radian Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Radian Group will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Radian Group’s payout ratio is 25.93%.
Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.
