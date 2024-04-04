Critical Review: Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) versus Fitell (NASDAQ:FTEL)

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Free Report) and Fitell (NASDAQ:FTEL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Johnson Outdoors and Fitell’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Johnson Outdoors alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Johnson Outdoors $663.84 million 0.70 $19.53 million $1.71 26.29 Fitell $4.80 million 20.62 -$1.59 million N/A N/A

Johnson Outdoors has higher revenue and earnings than Fitell.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Johnson Outdoors 2.82% 3.47% 2.53% Fitell N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Johnson Outdoors and Fitell’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Johnson Outdoors and Fitell, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Johnson Outdoors 0 0 0 0 N/A Fitell 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.1% of Johnson Outdoors shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Fitell shares are held by institutional investors. 27.7% of Johnson Outdoors shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Johnson Outdoors beats Fitell on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Johnson Outdoors

(Get Free Report)

Johnson Outdoors Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing. This segment sells its products under the Minn Kota, Humminbird, and Cannon brands through outdoor specialty and Internet retailers, retail store chains, original equipment manufacturers, and distributors. The Camping segment provides consumer, commercial, and military tents and accessories; camping stoves; other recreational camping products; and portable outdoor cooking systems. This segment sells its products under the Eureka! and Jetboil brands through specialty stores, sporting goods stores, internet retailers, and direct to consumers. The Watercraft Recreation segment offers kayaks, canoes, and paddles for family recreation, touring, angling, and tripping through independent specialty and outdoor retailers under Old Town and Carlisle brands. The Diving segment manufactures and markets underwater diving and snorkeling equipment, such as regulators, buoyancy compensators, dive computers and gauges, wetsuits, masks, fins, snorkels, and accessories through independent specialty dive stores and diving magazines under the SCUBAPRO brand name. This segment also provides regular maintenance, product repair, diving education, and travel program services; and sells diving gear to dive training centers, resorts, and public safety units. It sells its products through websites. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Racine, Wisconsin.

About Fitell

(Get Free Report)

Fitell Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer of gym and fitness equipment for personal training studios and commercial gyms chains in Australia and Southeast Asia. The company sells fitness equipment, including home gym and commercial strength-training equipment; and cardio equipment, such as rowing machines, exercise bikes, treadmills, and other related products under the Muscle Motion, Rapid Motion, and FleetX brand names. It is also involved in the boutique fitness clubs licensing business. The company sells its products through its online website and offline business, such as phone, e-mail, and showroom sales. Fitell Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Taren Point, Australia. Fitell Corporation is a subsidiary of SKMA Capital and Investment Ltd.

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.