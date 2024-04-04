UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $54.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 295.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of UroGen Pharma from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th.

UroGen Pharma Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:URGN opened at $13.66 on Thursday. UroGen Pharma has a 12-month low of $8.57 and a 12-month high of $24.13. The company has a market capitalization of $320.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.71.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $23.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UroGen Pharma will post -3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at UroGen Pharma

In other UroGen Pharma news, insider Mark Schoenberg sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $168,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,959,089.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other UroGen Pharma news, insider Mark Schoenberg sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $168,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 139,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,959,089.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jason Drew Smith sold 4,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total transaction of $78,589.82. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 18,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,289.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,782 shares of company stock worth $306,829. Insiders own 11.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in UroGen Pharma by 6.5% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 107,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 6,631 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of UroGen Pharma by 9.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 30.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 81,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 19,280 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of UroGen Pharma by 11.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 7,197 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in UroGen Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

About UroGen Pharma

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for urothelial and specialty cancers. It offers RTGel, a novel proprietary polymeric biocompatible, reverse thermal gelation hydrogel technology to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

