Capstone Capital Wealth Advisors Acquires Shares of 4,133 Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Capstone Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF comprises 0.2% of Capstone Capital Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DFUS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 96.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 4,944 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $397,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 211,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,360,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 169.5% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 711,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,858,000 after acquiring an additional 447,274 shares during the period. Finally, G2 Capital Management LLC OH raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 1,562,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,576,000 after acquiring an additional 16,133 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

DFUS stock opened at $56.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.12 and its 200 day moving average is $51.11. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $43.64 and a 12 month high of $57.15.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.