Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Research analysts at Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, New Street Research assumed coverage on Reddit in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock.

RDDT stock opened at 46.99 on Thursday. Reddit has a 1-year low of 44.00 and a 1-year high of 74.90.

In other news, CTO Christopher Brian Slowe sold 185,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of 32.30, for a total transaction of 5,975,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 413,684 shares in the company, valued at 13,361,993.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Michelle Marie Reynolds sold 3,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of 32.30, for a total value of 97,965.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 96,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately 3,114,139.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Christopher Brian Slowe sold 185,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of 32.30, for a total transaction of 5,975,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 413,684 shares in the company, valued at 13,361,993.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,084,798 shares of company stock worth $35,038,975 over the last three months.

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

