Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Has $21.80 Million Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,823 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 13,750 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $21,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective (up previously from $132.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.35.

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $131.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.24. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $95.70 and a one year high of $132.00.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $15.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.47 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 18.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 25.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 12,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total value of $1,536,246.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,161.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 607,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total transaction of $76,427,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,669.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 12,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total value of $1,536,246.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,161.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 700,775 shares of company stock valued at $87,615,169. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

