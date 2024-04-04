Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for Annovis Bio, Inc. Issued By Brookline Capital Management (NYSE:ANVS)

Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS – Free Report) – Analysts at Brookline Capital Management boosted their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Annovis Bio in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 1st. Brookline Capital Management analyst T. Bussian now expects that the company will earn ($0.95) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($1.13). Brookline Capital Management currently has a “Hold” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Annovis Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($3.49) per share. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for Annovis Bio’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.91) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.61) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ANVS. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Annovis Bio in a report on Friday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Annovis Bio in a report on Friday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Annovis Bio in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of ANVS opened at $11.22 on Thursday. Annovis Bio has a 12-month low of $5.42 and a 12-month high of $22.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.22 and its 200 day moving average is $10.02. The stock has a market cap of $123.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.59.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Annovis Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,847,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Annovis Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,495,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Annovis Bio by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 337,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,309,000 after purchasing an additional 78,824 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Annovis Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $334,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Annovis Bio by 185.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 18,868 shares during the last quarter. 15.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead product candidate is Buntanetap, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease, and other chronic neurodegenerative diseases.

