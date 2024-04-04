UMB Bank n.a. Sells 154 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

UMB Bank n.a. reduced its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 113.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,777,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,134,368,000 after buying an additional 48,423,350 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,580,806,000 after buying an additional 43,463,232 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,477,628,000 after buying an additional 1,533,114 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 2,372.7% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 804,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $298,345,000 after buying an additional 771,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 41,946.7% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 602,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,295,000 after purchasing an additional 601,515 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $442.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $436.06 and its 200-day moving average is $402.07. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $309.89 and a 52-week high of $449.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.5735 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

