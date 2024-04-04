ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $2.19 Per Share

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 2nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the energy producer will post earnings per share of $2.19 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.97. The consensus estimate for ConocoPhillips’ current full-year earnings is $8.81 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for ConocoPhillips’ Q4 2024 earnings at $2.37 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Scotiabank raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $152.00 to $133.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.35.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

COP opened at $131.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $154.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.30. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $95.70 and a fifty-two week high of $132.00.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 18.71%. The company had revenue of $15.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS.

Institutional Trading of ConocoPhillips

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COP. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,399 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 512,126 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $51,213,000 after acquiring an additional 9,313 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,810 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 14,063 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, VP Christopher P. Delk sold 8,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total transaction of $953,070.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Christopher P. Delk sold 8,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total transaction of $953,070.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 12,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total value of $1,536,246.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,161.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 700,775 shares of company stock valued at $87,615,169. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 19th were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.61%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

