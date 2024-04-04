Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHV. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 78.8% in the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance
SHV opened at $110.09 on Thursday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $109.85 and a 52 week high of $110.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.28.
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend
About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Levi Strauss Stock: Trend-Following Signal, Reversal is On
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Bargain Alert: AMD is on the Verge of a Massive Catchup Play
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- 3 Cheap Stocks that Insiders Bought in Q1
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.