Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Has $1.12 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 64.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 16.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the first quarter valued at $477,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,099,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 279.7% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

VPU opened at $141.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12-month low of $118.81 and a 12-month high of $152.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $135.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.99.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

