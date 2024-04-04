Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. Makes New $548,000 Investment in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL)

Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. bought a new position in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000. Simplify Volatility Premium ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 146,000.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $94,000.

Get Simplify Volatility Premium ETF alerts:

Simplify Volatility Premium ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SVOL opened at $22.53 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.68. Simplify Volatility Premium ETF has a twelve month low of $21.42 and a twelve month high of $23.25.

About Simplify Volatility Premium ETF

The Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (SVOL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in volatility alternatives. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to provide income via short exposure to S&P 500 VIX short-term futures, reset daily. The fund also utilizes an option overlay strategy to protect against adverse moves in VIX.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Volatility Premium ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Volatility Premium ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.