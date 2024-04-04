Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,167 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the period. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC owned approximately 0.52% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $8,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. HF Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Aire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 30,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 5,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 55,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $69.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.50. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $53.01 and a 52 week high of $70.85.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

