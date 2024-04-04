Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Purchases New Shares in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 165,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,708,000. Fifth Third Bancorp accounts for 1.0% of Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 145.5% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 93.4% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FITB opened at $35.84 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.04. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.46 and a twelve month high of $37.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $24.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27.

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 18.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 43.34%.

A number of research firms have commented on FITB. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total transaction of $181,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,072,172.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO James C. Leonard sold 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total value of $971,490.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 229,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,407,751.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jude Schramm sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total value of $181,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,072,172.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

