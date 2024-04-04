Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Has $1.76 Million Holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,006 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,754 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Vontier were worth $1,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vontier by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,477,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,477,000 after acquiring an additional 264,884 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Vontier by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,668,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,436,000 after acquiring an additional 228,497 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Vontier by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,493,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767,188 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Vontier in the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Vontier by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,898,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,361,000 after buying an additional 221,705 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VNT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Vontier from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Vontier from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Vontier from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Vontier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Vontier from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.14.

Vontier Stock Performance

Vontier stock opened at $43.88 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.31. Vontier Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.48 and a fifty-two week high of $45.62.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $789.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.92 million. Vontier had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 60.00%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vontier Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. Vontier’s payout ratio is presently 4.15%.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

