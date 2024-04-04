Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Has $1.27 Million Position in Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI – Free Report) by 69.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,601 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,890 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Consensus Cloud Solutions were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 178.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 45,050.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Consensus Cloud Solutions alerts:

Consensus Cloud Solutions Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of CCSI stock opened at $15.31 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.96. The firm has a market cap of $294.11 million, a PE ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.96. Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.61 and a 12 month high of $39.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Consensus Cloud Solutions ( NASDAQ:CCSI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.90. Consensus Cloud Solutions had a net margin of 21.32% and a negative return on equity of 40.27%. The firm had revenue of $87.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.05 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in a research report on Friday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup cut shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CCSI

Consensus Cloud Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company offers eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between various protocols to send and receive healthcare information and can integrate into an existing electronic health record system or stand-alone if no EHR is present.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Consensus Cloud Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consensus Cloud Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.