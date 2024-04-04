Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Purchases 8,687 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 29.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,687 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of FOX during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,752,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 33,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 273.1% during the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 49,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 36,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,581,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,935,000 after purchasing an additional 632,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on FOXA. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of FOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wolfe Research raised shares of FOX from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of FOX from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup raised shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FOX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.40.

FOX Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $31.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.41. Fox Co. has a one year low of $28.28 and a one year high of $35.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.29.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. FOX had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

FOX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. FOX’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

FOX Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

