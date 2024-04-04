Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Raises Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 609 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IYW. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,989,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $446,154,000 after buying an additional 1,109,984 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,722,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,587,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,110,000 after purchasing an additional 788,079 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3,606.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 622,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,337,000 after purchasing an additional 605,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,021,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $187,632,000 after purchasing an additional 540,942 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock opened at $134.77 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.64 and a fifty-two week high of $137.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $132.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.90. The company has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.