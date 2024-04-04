Canoo (NASDAQ:GOEV) Trading Down 32%

Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEV – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 32% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.35 and last traded at $2.63. 7,389,389 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 7,960,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.87.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GOEV shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Canoo from $34.50 to $17.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wedbush assumed coverage on Canoo in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on shares of Canoo from $20.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.08 and its 200 day moving average is $5.50.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOEV. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Canoo by 745.0% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 117,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 103,630 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Canoo during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Canoo by 32.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Canoo during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Canoo by 1,133.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 25,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.23% of the company’s stock.

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers lifestyle delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and pickups. It also provides multi-purpose platform architecture is a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis that directly houses the critical components for operation of an EV.

