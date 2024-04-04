PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Down 1.2%

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $120.66 and last traded at $121.64. 336,389 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 2,275,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $123.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PCAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.39.

PACCAR Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $63.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $112.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.18.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.48 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 33.17% and a net margin of 13.10%. PACCAR’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 5,000 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total transaction of $511,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,589,751.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 4,829 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.12, for a total value of $493,137.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,726 shares in the company, valued at $584,739.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total transaction of $511,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,547 shares in the company, valued at $10,589,751.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 153,496 shares of company stock valued at $15,834,812. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PACCAR

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in PACCAR by 188.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in PACCAR during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in PACCAR by 61.9% in the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in PACCAR in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 6,200.0% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Articles

