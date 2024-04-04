Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Cuts Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC decreased its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 32.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 377 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 8.7% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 18.8% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 42.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter worth about $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 21.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $182,797,000 after purchasing an additional 151,440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $304.74 on Thursday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.31 and a 52 week high of $318.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $296.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $295.60 billion, a PE ratio of 72.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.28.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 9.52%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.82, for a total value of $2,538,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,193,919.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.00, for a total value of $2,009,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,074,012. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.82, for a total transaction of $2,538,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,193,919.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 898,175 shares of company stock worth $257,617,846. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRM. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $290.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target (up from $275.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.97.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

