Estate Counselors LLC Acquires 24,485 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Estate Counselors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 1,033.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,485 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 5,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

IVE stock opened at $184.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.69. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $147.23 and a 1-year high of $187.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

