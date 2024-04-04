Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Grows Stock Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,256 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 195.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 65.8% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Spotify Technology by 2,540.0% in the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SPOT shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.36.

NYSE:SPOT opened at $291.99 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $249.55 and a 200-day moving average of $202.73. The stock has a market cap of $57.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.64 and a beta of 1.63. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1 year low of $128.67 and a 1 year high of $293.00.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.01. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 23.43% and a negative net margin of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.43) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

