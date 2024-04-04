Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,917 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 12,191 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,315,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 85.4% in the 4th quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. TTP Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 192.3% in the 4th quarter. TTP Investments Inc. now owns 15,852 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,611,000 after acquiring an additional 10,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 16,115 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,704,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.03, for a total transaction of $239,134.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 79,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,015,070.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 31,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.13, for a total transaction of $16,097,017.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.03, for a total transaction of $239,134.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 79,944 shares in the company, valued at $39,015,070.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,535,345 shares of company stock valued at $719,043,348. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $506.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $207.13 and a one year high of $523.57. The company has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.01, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $475.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $381.88.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The business had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 13.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $435.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.13.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

