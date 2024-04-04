Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 410 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $99.90 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.45 and its 200 day moving average is $95.05. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.81 and a fifty-two week high of $105.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

