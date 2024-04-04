Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Acquires Shares of 171,877 e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 171,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,809,000. e.l.f. Beauty makes up approximately 1.1% of Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. owned about 0.31% of e.l.f. Beauty as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 235.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,414,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,196,000 after buying an additional 1,695,585 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 641.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 832,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,423,000 after buying an additional 720,098 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 697.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 681,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,700,000 after buying an additional 596,287 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,424,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,427,000 after buying an additional 523,903 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,147,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,262,000 after buying an additional 504,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.44, for a total transaction of $3,226,920.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,263 shares in the company, valued at $6,172,032.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.53, for a total value of $30,506.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,003 shares in the company, valued at $13,880,687.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.44, for a total transaction of $3,226,920.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,263 shares in the company, valued at $6,172,032.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 61,922 shares of company stock worth $10,145,374. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ELF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $141.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.58.

e.l.f. Beauty Price Performance

NYSE ELF opened at $163.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.89 and a 12-month high of $221.83. The company has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 72.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $186.32 and its 200-day moving average is $144.57.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $270.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.66 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 28.98%. Equities research analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

