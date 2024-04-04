Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Has $729,000 Stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 176.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,356 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,976 shares during the quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,990.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $36,000.

NASDAQ VONG opened at $86.15 on Thursday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $61.54 and a 1 year high of $87.75. The firm has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

