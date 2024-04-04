Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Raises Stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,291 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,643 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $6,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XEL. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $302,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,318,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,163,000 after acquiring an additional 104,140 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,385,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 33,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,836 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XEL opened at $54.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $30.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.79 and a 1 year high of $71.96.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 12.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.548 per share. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 68.22%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on XEL shares. StockNews.com upgraded Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded Xcel Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Barclays upgraded Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. TheStreet cut Xcel Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.08.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

