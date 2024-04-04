IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by Addenda Capital Inc.

Addenda Capital Inc. lessened its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,346 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $10,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 327.6% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on IQV shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on IQVIA from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on IQVIA in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IQVIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.80.

IQVIA Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $242.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $239.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.79. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.42 and a 1 year high of $261.73.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.02. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 31,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $7,936,289.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 796,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,610,278.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other IQVIA news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total transaction of $241,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,031,894. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ari Bousbib sold 31,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $7,936,289.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 796,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,610,278.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,285 shares of company stock valued at $10,331,003. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About IQVIA

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report).

