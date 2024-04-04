International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) PT Raised to $100.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.93% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on IFF. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.88.

Shares of NYSE:IFF opened at $85.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.02. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 1 year low of $62.11 and a 1 year high of $97.49. The company has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.52, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.05.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.03). International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a positive return on equity of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IFF. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

